London’s Tower Bridge remains stuck open overnight
Published
Tower Bridge will remain stuck open overnight, and could cause further traffic problems on Tuesday after a fault forced it to close to the public and motorists.Full Article
Published
Tower Bridge will remain stuck open overnight, and could cause further traffic problems on Tuesday after a fault forced it to close to the public and motorists.Full Article
One of London's biggest landmarks and bridges, Tower Bridge, has been left stuck open due to a technical fault. It is currently not..
London's Tower Bridge is currently stuck in the upright position, stopping thousands of vehicles and pedestrians crossing the..