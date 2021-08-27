British victims including a child killed in Kabul airport attack
Two British nationals and child of another British national were among those killed in Kabul airport attack on Thursday, the UK government has said.Full Article
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said two Britons and the child of another UK national were killed in the "contemptible" attack on..
Three British nationals, including a teenage child, were among 95 people killed in the terror attack outside Kabul airport..
The Pentagon says an explosion Thursday at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport was “the result of a complex attack that resulted..