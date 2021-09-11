Thomas Tuchel hails Romelu Lukaku as the difference as Chelsea beat Aston Villa
Thomas Tuchel hailed Romelu Lukaku’s goal-scoring “personality” as central to Chelsea’s unbeaten Premier League start.Full Article
Chelsea completed a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge with Romelu Lukaku scoring twice and Mateo Kovacic also on the..
The Blues boss provided the latest Chelsea injury news in his press conference ahead of Aston Villa