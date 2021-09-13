Conor McGregor addresses VMAs confrontation with Machine Gun Kelly
Irish UFC star Conor McGregor called Machine Gun Kelly a “little vanilla boy rapper” after the pair apparently had a scuffle on an awards show red carpet.Full Article
TMZ reports the UFC fighter was shoved aside by MGK's security.
MGK and McGregor face off at the VMAs ahead of the show.