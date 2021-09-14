Football rumours: Ronaldo’s Old Trafford arrival to prompt Paul Pogba U-turn?

*Paul Pogba* is believed to be thinking of signing a new deal with Manchester United, following *Cristiano Ronaldo*‘s arrival at Old Trafford. The France midfielder is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, and there has so far been little progress in coming to terms on an extension. But the Daily Star, via The Athletic, says Ronaldo’s arrival and stellar performance in the Red Devils’ 4-1 victory over Newcastle has Pogba considering putting pen to paper on a new contract.