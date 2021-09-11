‘The GOAT’ trends as Cristiano Ronaldo shines on debut, while Paul Pogba continues excellent start to season with two assists in Manchester United party at Old Trafford
Cristiano Ronaldo will undoubtedly take the headlines from anyone in world football with two goals on his Manchester United return, but his teammate Paul Pogba was once again in fine form. Pogba’s current contract at Old Trafford will expire next summer, with the likes of PSG, Real Madrid and former club Juventus all keen on […]Full Article