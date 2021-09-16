Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes close to signing new five-year deal after Cristiano Ronaldo transfer, with Paul Pogba contract also ‘priority’ for Red Devils
Published
Bruno Fernandes is reportedly close to signing a new five-year contract with Manchester United, with tying the star down to fresh terms seen as a ‘priority’ for the club. The Portuguese international – who has recently been joined by his compatriot, Cristiano Ronaldo – is close to extending his stay at Old Trafford, after reported […]Full Article