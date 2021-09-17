Football rumours: Timo Werner eyed as possible replacement for Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly earmarked Chelsea forward *Timo Werner* as a potential replacement for *Erling Haaland*, should the 21-year-old elect to leave the club next summer. Metro, citing Bild, says club bosses are growing increasingly resigned to losing Haaland, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool all believed to be interested. Werner may have to accept a pay-cut if any deal is done, but *Romelu Lukaku*‘s arrival at Stamford Bridge has raised questions over the 25-year-old’s future with the club.