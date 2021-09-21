Government borrowing in August falls less than expected
Published
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has predicted around £20.9 billion of Government-backed loans made during the Covid-19 pandemic will never be repaid.Full Article
Published
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has predicted around £20.9 billion of Government-backed loans made during the Covid-19 pandemic will never be repaid.Full Article
China and Pakistan expect the Taliban to fulfill pledges to crack down on foreign extremist groups in Afghanistan, but experts say..
China Orders, Mass Testing, As Delta Outbreak Spreads.
On August 3, China suspended flights and trains, canceled professional..