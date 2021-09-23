Sabina Nessa may have been killed in attack by stranger â€“ police
Published
Detectives are investigating whether primary school teacher Sabina Nessa was killed by a stranger who is still at large, a senior officer has said.Full Article
Published
Detectives are investigating whether primary school teacher Sabina Nessa was killed by a stranger who is still at large, a senior officer has said.Full Article
The Metropolitan Police have said they are "horrified by the shocking murder" of 28-year-old teacher Sabina Nessa, who was killed..