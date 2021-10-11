Greenpeace stages oil protest outside Downing Street
Published
Campaigners chained themselves to an oil-splattered statue of Boris Johnson outside Downing Street to protest against a controversial new drilling site.Full Article
Published
Campaigners chained themselves to an oil-splattered statue of Boris Johnson outside Downing Street to protest against a controversial new drilling site.Full Article
The Cambo plan is opposed environmental campaigners
Greenpeace activists put up an oil-splattered statue of Boris Johnson outside Downing Street on Monday, urging the prime minister..