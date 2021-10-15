Conservative MP Sir David Amess dies after stabbing at constituency surgery.
Tamworth Herald0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Jo Cox’s sister ‘shocked’ by Sir David Amess’ death
ODN
Labour MP Kim Leadbeater says she is “shocked…that something so horrific could happen again,” following the fatal stabbing of..
Advertisement
More coverage
Flags fly at half-mast in Westminster for Sir David Amess MP
ODN
Flags above the Palace of Westminster, 10 Downing Street, and along Whitehall are lowered to half-mast in respect for Conservative..