Man arrested after Labour’s Angela Rayner receives multiple threatening calls
Published
Police have arrested a man after deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner received a string of threatening and abusive phone calls.Full Article
Published
Police have arrested a man after deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner received a string of threatening and abusive phone calls.Full Article
A 52-year-old man has been arrested over threatening and abusive phone calls, emails and letters received by Labour deputy leader..