PM â€˜currently sees no reasonâ€™ to activate Governmentâ€™s Covid Plan B
Published
Boris Johnson has said he currently sees no reason to activate the Governmentâ€™s Covid Plan B, despite the high level of cases.Full Article
Published
Boris Johnson has said he currently sees no reason to activate the Governmentâ€™s Covid Plan B, despite the high level of cases.Full Article
Before the pandemic effectively closed Thailand off to the rest of the world in March of last year, Bangkokâ€™s Kin & Koff CafÃ©..
Lockdown backlog and a shortage of instructors are making learner drivers wait
Learner drivers are facing substantial..