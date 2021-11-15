Police name terror suspect killed in Liverpool hospital blast
Published
A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen.Full Article
Published
A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen.Full Article
A man, aged 32, has been named by Counter Terrorism Detectives following the blast outside Liverpool Women's Hospital.