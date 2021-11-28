Mikel Arteta hoping Gabriel Martinelli can ‘push forward’ from Newcastle goal
Published
Mikel Arteta has hailed “respectful” Gabriel Martinelli for seizing his chance in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Newcastle.Full Article
Published
Mikel Arteta has hailed “respectful” Gabriel Martinelli for seizing his chance in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Newcastle.Full Article
Arsenal news includes fan reaction to what Mikel Arteta's decision to bring Gabriel Martinelli on for Bukayo Saka against Newcastle..
The Gunners picked up all three points thanks to a fine second half display at home to Newcastle with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel..