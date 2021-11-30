Revised mica redress scheme will be capped at 420,000 euro per home
The Government has agreed a revised mica redress scheme which will be capped at 420,000 euro per home.Full Article
Homeowners hit by the mica scandal will be left with bills of over 45,000 euro under the Government’s new redress scheme, the..
A proposed revised mica redress scheme has been criticised by a campaigner, who said homeowners will be forced to fork out tens of..