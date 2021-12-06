Justin Bieber performs at Saudi F1 race after boycott calls
Published
Pop star Justin Bieber has performed to a packed crowd in the Red Sea city of Jiddah in Saudi Arabia, despite criticism from human rights campaigners.Full Article
Published
Pop star Justin Bieber has performed to a packed crowd in the Red Sea city of Jiddah in Saudi Arabia, despite criticism from human rights campaigners.Full Article
Justin Bieber is facing growing calls to cancel his concert in Saudi Arabia next month as the fiancée of slain Saudi critic Jamal..
Pop star Justin Bieber performed to a packed crowd in the Red Sea city of Jiddah in Saudi Arabia, singing some of his most popular..