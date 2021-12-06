Stormont Assembly to debate ban on hunting with dogs in Northern Ireland
A proposed Bill to ban hunting with dogs in Northern Ireland has divided opinion in the Stormont Assembly.Full Article
Assembly members are to debate whether hunting wild mammals with dogs should be banned in Northern Ireland.
Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK where hunting wild animals with dogs is permitted.