NHS Covid Pass experiences issues hours after Plan B announcement
Published
The NHS Covid Pass experienced technical difficulties on Wednesday hours after the Prime Minister announced a move to Plan B in England.Full Article
Published
The NHS Covid Pass experienced technical difficulties on Wednesday hours after the Prime Minister announced a move to Plan B in England.Full Article
The need for a vaccine passport to get into large-scale events was outlined by the Prime Minister earlier
Users reported issues hours after the PM announced new coronavirus measures for England.