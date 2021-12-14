Olympic gold medallists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney were among hundreds of women to make claims after testifying about the abuse they suffered at his handsFull Article
Victims of ex-US gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar reach £288m settlement
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ex-US gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar's victims reach $380m settlement
Hull Daily Mail
Olympic gold medallists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney were among hundreds of women to make claims after testifying..
Gymnasts abused by team doctor Larry Nassar reach $380m settlement
New Zealand Herald
Advertisement
More coverage
Survivors Of Disgraced USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Set To Receive $380 Million Settlement
OK! Magazine
Victims of the convicted child molester have come to an agreement to settle their lawsuits against USA Gymnastics.
-
Larry Nassar abuse survivors to receive $380m settlement
Upworthy
-
USA Gymnastics, USOPC reach $380 mil settlement with victims
Japan Today
-
USA Gymnastics settles with Nassar abuse victims
NPR
-
Larry Nassar victims reach $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics, US Olympic Committee and insurers
Upworthy