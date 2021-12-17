Search warrant issued for Alec Baldwin’s mobile phone
Authorities in the US have issued a search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s mobile phone in the ongoing investigation into the death of Halyna Hutchins.Full Article
The warrant states that Baldwin, along with his attorney, were asked to turn over the phone and that the detective was told to..
Santa Fe Sheriff's Department has requested Alec Baldwin's cell phone in relation to the ongoing investigation.