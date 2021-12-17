Sir Roger Gale, 78, even warned the Prime Minister could face a leadership challenge after the North Shropshire by-election disaster - though even some of his most ardent critics think that's still unlikely.Full Article
Tory warns Boris Johnson is on 'last orders' after North Shropshire by-election defeat
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Govt concede North Shropshire voters 'gave us a kicking'
ODN
Chairman of the Conservative Party Oliver Dowden acknowledges the voters in North Shropshire "gave us a kicking" in their shock..
-
Warning to Johnson after shock Tory by-election defeat
Belfast Telegraph
-
UK governing Conservatives suffer shock by-election loss
SeattlePI.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Why Boris Johnson should be worried by disastrous by-election defeat
Sky News
In the early stages of the North Shropshire by-election count, senior Liberal Democrats were worried that a better than expected..