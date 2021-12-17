Warning to Johnson after shock Tory by-election defeat
Boris Johnson has been warned he is in “last orders time” after the Liberal Democrats overturned a massive Tory majority to win the North Shropshire by-election.Full Article
Chairman of the Conservative Party Oliver Dowden acknowledges the voters in North Shropshire "gave us a kicking" in their shock..
The Conservatives have lost the North Shropshire by-election, a shock result that will put more pressure on Boris Johnson after a..