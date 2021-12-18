Bubbly on a budget... how to pop those corks on New Yearâ€™s Eve without breaking the bank

Itâ€™s 11:59 and 55 seconds, New Yearâ€™s Eve 2021. The foil wrapper has been peeled from the neck of the bottle, the little wire cage has been unravÂ¬elled and removed, the cork has been twisted and is starting to push upwards under the pressure of the bubbles below. Itâ€™s the end of one year and the start of another, and with the effervescent liquid that tumbles into glasses go all our hopes and wishes for whatever lies ahead in the next 12 months.