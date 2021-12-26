Boxing Day sales live updates as people brave the weather in Cardiff to hunt for bargains

Cardiff city centre was busy with shoppers today despite new Covid rules coming into force in shops and a damp weather forecast.Some of the traditional big names of the Boxing Day sales, like Next, aren't opening their doors for bargain hunters until Monday the 27th this year.But there were still queues as shoppers braved the rain ahead of stores opening their doors at 11am in the hope of finding good deals as retailers try to clear out their stock.Read more: Boxing Day travel updates.Here's the latest on Boxing Day shopping and sales across Wales.Full Article
