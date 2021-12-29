Joe Root should step down as England captain after Ashes â€“ Sir Geoffrey Boycott
Sir Geoffrey Boycott believes it will be time for Joe Root to step down as captain when Englandâ€™s humiliating Ashes series ends.Full Article
Sir Geoffrey Boycott called for Joe Root to resign because he lacks the authority and skills to lead the national team, having..