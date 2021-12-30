Jamie Vardy out for up to four weeks as Leicester’s injury problems mount
Published
Leicester’s injury problems continue to worsen after striker Jamie Vardy was ruled out for three to four weeks with a hamstring problem.Full Article
Published
Leicester’s injury problems continue to worsen after striker Jamie Vardy was ruled out for three to four weeks with a hamstring problem.Full Article
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is set to be sidelined for up to four weeks with a hamstring injury. Manager Brendan Rodgers..