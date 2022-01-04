Keir Starmer defends knighthood for â€˜very successful PMâ€™ Tony Blair
Published
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has dismissed criticism of Sir Tony Blairâ€™s knighthood, insisting the former prime minister deserves the honour.Full Article
Published
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has dismissed criticism of Sir Tony Blairâ€™s knighthood, insisting the former prime minister deserves the honour.Full Article
Starmer defended the Queen's decision to give Tony Blair a knighthood in the New Year Honours list.