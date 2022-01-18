Betty White’s assistant shares new photo of late actress on her 100th birthday
Published
Betty White’s assistant has shared one of the last photos taken of the late US actress on what would have been her 100th birthday.Full Article
Published
Betty White’s assistant has shared one of the last photos taken of the late US actress on what would have been her 100th birthday.Full Article
Betty White's personal assistant shared a very special picture to friends and fans on the beloved actress' birthday.
Betty White‘s assistant is celebrating the late actress’ 100th birthday by sharing one of the final photos to be taken of the..
Betty White, the legendary Golden Girls actor and comedian, passed away on New Year's Eve at the age of 99. Today, Jan. 17, would..