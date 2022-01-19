The 37 year-old actor was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble following a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region of the French Alps on Tuesday 18th January.Full Article
Marvel actor Gaspard Ulliel dies aged 37 after ski accident
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Gaspard Ulliel, 'Hannibal Rising' and 'Moon Knight' Actor, Dead at 37
Wibbitz Top Stories
Gaspard Ulliel,
'Hannibal Rising' and
'Moon Knight' Actor, Dead at 37.
The French actor suffered serious injuries..
Hannibal star, French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after ski accident
FRANCE 24 English
Advertisement
More coverage
Disney Releases Statement on Gaspard Ulliel's Tragic Death
Just Jared
Disney, one part of the studio behind Marvel‘s upcoming Moon Knight series, has released a statement on the sudden and tragic..