Unilever says it will not raise offer for GSK division after £50bn bid rejected
Unilever has said it will not increase its £50 billion offer for GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) consumer arm which was rejected earlier this week.Full Article
LONDON (AP) — Unilever, the maker of Vaseline skin care products and Dove soap, says it won’t increase a 50 billion-pound..