Rachel Zegler says debut in Spielberg’s West Side Story was a ‘baptism of fire’
Published
Rachel Zegler said that her debut film role in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 adaptation of West Side Story was “definitely a baptism of fire”.Full Article
Published
Rachel Zegler said that her debut film role in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 adaptation of West Side Story was “definitely a baptism of fire”.Full Article
West Side Story Movie Featurette - Cinematography (2021) - Plot Synopsis:Two teenagers from different ethnic backgrounds fall in..
Ariana and Rita talk about what it was like to play the same character and the scene they filmed that will stick with them forever.