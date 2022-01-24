Katie Price says she still has ‘sparkle and drive’ following arrest
Published
KATIE Price has said she still has her “sparkle and drive” after she was arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.Full Article
Published
KATIE Price has said she still has her “sparkle and drive” after she was arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.Full Article
Former model says she still has 'sparkle and drive' despite allegations about her threatening ex and his new partner
The mum-of-five made a social media post on Sunday evening, insisting that she's still got her 'sparkle and drive' as she looks..