The fashion designer's dramatic designs were worn by the likes of Madonna, Lady Gaga and Cardi BFull Article
French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler dies aged 73
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Thierry Mugler's cause of death confirmed after death of multi-millionaire fashion designer
Tamworth Herald
He is best known for his extravagant fashion shows and his hourglass-focussed, cinch-waisted cut outs of women's clothing and..
Advertisement
More coverage
French fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies at 73
NPR
"May his soul Rest In Peace," his Instagram said in a post that was all black with no image. It did not give a cause of death.
-
French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, who dressed Kim Kardashian and Diana Ross, dies at 73
Washington Post
-
Thierry Mugler fashion designer to Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Beyonce dies at 73
Mid-Day
-
French Fashion Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler Has Died
Upworthy
-
Manfred Thierry Mugler, French fashion icon known for sculpted designs, dies
Indian Express