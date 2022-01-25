Covid restrictions in the UK will be eased following decreasing cases of the Omicron variant.Full Article
What are the Covid Plan A rules and when will Plan B end?
Cambridge News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Covid-19: What is Plan A and when do face masks in shops rules end?
Tamworth Herald
A raft of restrictions to limit the spread of coronavirus are being or have been dropped by the Government
Covid walk-in clinics near Burton this week
Burton Mail
Advertisement
More coverage
Jet2, TUI, easyJet, BA: Will travel rules be binned when Plan B Covid restrictions end on January 26?
Sevenoaks Chronicle
Boris Johnson announced a number of the coronavirus rules that had been in place since December will be scrapped
-
Arizona sues Biden to keep school anti-mask rules
SeattlePI.com
-
Public split over Executive plan to scrap coronavirus restrictions
Belfast Telegraph