ITV Good Morning Britain fans think Susanna Reid is wearing pyjamas
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
ITV Good Morning Britain fans say Susanna Reid's dress is see through
Tamworth Herald
Susanna hosted the show with Ed Balls on today's episode, as the former MP sat beside her for the programme from 6am.
ITV Good Morning Britain confused as new cycling rules announced
Tamworth Herald
Advertisement
More coverage
Richard Madeley issues career announcement on ITV Good Morning Britain
But the presenter of GMB told co host Susanna Reid he would only do the BBC programme based on one condition.
Tamworth Herald
ITV Good Morning Britain's Dr Hilary Jones issues urgent warning over Covid rule change
Dr Hilary was discussing the rule changes with Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley.
Tamworth Herald