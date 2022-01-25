Pfizer begins study of Covid jabs updated to match Omicron variant
Pfizer has begun a study comparing its original Covid-19 vaccine with doses specially tweaked to match the hugely contagious Omicron variant.Full Article
The drugmaker and partner BioNTech will begin clinical trials on a new vaccine developed to protect against the more contagious..
In this video excerpt obtained from Instagram's @davidharrisj, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla admits that two jabs offer..