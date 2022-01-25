ITV This Morning's Rochelle Humes silences Phillip Schofield with age remark
Tamworth Herald0 shares 5 views
You might like
Related news coverage
ITV This Morning fans criticise 'poor taste' Charlotte Church interview
Tamworth Herald
Rochelle Humes was back in the studio as presenter on Monday, alongside Phillip Schofield.
Advertisement
More coverage
Oti Mabuse breaks silence over BBC Strictly Come Dancing exit on ITV This Morning
Tamworth Herald
The pro dancer who is now a judge on DOI appeared on ITV This Morning on Tuesday opposite Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes.