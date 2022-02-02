Kate Middleton takes over from Prince Harry as patron of England Rugby
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Kate Middleton Officially Replaces Prince Harry As Patron Of The Rugby Football League & The Rugby Football Union, The Duchess Announces She Is 'Thrilled' About The New Roles
OK! Magazine
Prince Harry was stripped of his royal patronages last year.
Kate Middleton 'thrilled' at taking titles from Prince Harry
Tamworth Herald
Advertisement
More coverage
Fate for Kate! The Duchess of Cambridge Pegged for Harry’s Ex Rugby Football Union Patronage
Veuer
According to Hello Magazine, Kate Middleton is pegged to take over one of Prince Harry’s former royal patronages. Veuer’s Chloe..