ITV Good Morning Britain's Richard Madeley issues apology over Sir Keir Starmer remarks
Published
The ITV Good Morning Britain star addressed the backlash to his remarks during Wednesday's show.Full Article
Published
The ITV Good Morning Britain star addressed the backlash to his remarks during Wednesday's show.Full Article
Richard addressed his controversial remarks about Sir Keir Starmer today on ITV GMB, at the top of the programme.
The ITV Good Morning Britain star spoke out as he presented Wednesday's show with Susanna Reid.