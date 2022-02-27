Russian troops enter Ukraine’s second-largest city
Russian troops have entered Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv and fighting is under way in the streets, Ukrainian authorities have said.Full Article
Ukraine Invasion_ Russian troops and tanks move into Ukraine's second city Khark
Watch VideoStreet fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city and Russian troops squeezed strategic ports in the country's..