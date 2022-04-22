Women's Six Nations: England's Emily Scarratt to win 100th cap
Centre Emily Scarratt will win her 100th England cap in her hometown of Leicester in Sunday's Women's Six Nations encounter with Ireland.Full Article
Emily Scarratt will captain England in the absence of the injured Sarah Hunter and Poppy Cleall will step in at number eight for..
More fans, more calm, more professional - Emily Scarratt and England rugby have come a long way since her first cap.