Susanna hosted with Ben Shephard on Thursday - and reportedly took aim at a missing Madeley.Full Article
Susanna Reid takes subtle swipe at Richard Madeley as he misses ITV Good Morning Britain
Tamworth Herald0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Martin Lewis has complained about being snubbed by the TV Baftas, claiming he has never been invited to the awards ceremony
The Good Morning Britain guest host celebrated his 50th birthday while presenting the TV show the morning after the Baftas, but..
Yahoo UK
ITV Good Morning Britain viewers rumble Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid 'fall out'
GMB viewers have fuelled Susanna and Richard argument rumours.
Tamworth Herald