Strictly Come Dancing: Footballer Tony Adams announced as 11th celeb for 2022 line-up

Strictly Come Dancing: Footballer Tony Adams announced as 11th celeb for 2022 line-up

Daily Record

Published

Tony Adams joines Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor, comedian Jayde Adams, Britain's Got Talent star Molly Rainford, Coronation Street actors Will Mellor and Kym Marsh and Loose Women's Kaye Adams on the line-up so far.

Full Article