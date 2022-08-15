Journalist, writer and broadcaster Nicholas Evans was struggling with £65,000 of debt when Robert Redford bought the film rights for his half-written debut novel for an unprecedented £3million in 1995.Full Article
Nicholas Evans dead: The Horse Whisperer author dies suddenly aged 72
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Nicholas Evans, Author Of 'The Horse Whisperer,' Dead At 72
Huffington Post
Published in 1995, “The Horse Whisperer” sold more than 15 million copies worldwide and became a 1998 film starring Robert..
Advertisement
More coverage
Nicholas Evans, author of The Horse Whisperer, dies aged 72
Sky News
Author Nicholas Evans, who wrote The Horse Whisperer, has died following a heart attack at the age of 72, his agents have said.
-
Nicholas Evans, author of 'The Horse Whisperer,' dead at 72
Deutsche Welle
-
Nicholas Evans: Horse Whisperer author dies aged 72
BBC Local News