Britney Spears and Elton John duet leaks and fans are furious: ‘Honestly disrespectful’

Britney Spears’ highly-anticipated duet with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer”, has leaked – and fans aren’t happy about it.



The song – a new take on Elton’s 1971 classic “Tiny Dancer” –marks Britney’s first new music in almost six years and is her first release after being freed from her conservatorship.



The duet was recorded in secret over July and was announced by Elton on 8 August. But ahead of its official release, snippets have appeared online.







