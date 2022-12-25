There were reports of gunshots at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, Merseyside, late on Saturday nightFull Article
Police hunt gunman after woman killed in Christmas Eve pub shooting
Family of woman, 26, killed in pub shooting left 'devastated' and 'inconsolable' - as police hunt for gunman
Sky News
The family of a 26-year-old woman have been left "devastated" and "inconsolable" after she was killed in a Christmas Eve shooting..