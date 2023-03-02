An inquiry into the 2017 bombing at an Ariana Grande concert has found that intelligence should have been acted upon about suicide bomber Salman Abedi.Full Article
Manchester Arena terror attack inquiry finds bombing 'might have been prevented'
