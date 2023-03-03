In Final Report, UK Inquiry Finds ‘Significant Opportunity’ Missed to Prevent Ariana Grande Bombing

LONDON — Security services could have prevented a suicide bomber from killing 22 people in a terror attack outside an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in 2017 if they had acted swiftly on key intelligence, a public inquiry has found. The chair of the inquiry, John Saunders, says there was…



#arianagrande #manchesterarena #johnsaunders #mi5 #salmanabedi #witnessc #abedi #libya #manchester #aoarena